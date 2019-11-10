|
Karolina "Karry" Diaz, age 62, of Dyer, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Ellis Diaz, daughter Isabella Diaz, sister Ginger (Bob) Lane, brother Dan "Broth" (Kathie) Flynn, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Rock and Rose Flynn.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave, St. John, IN on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 2-8 pm. A funeral mass will be directly at Holy Name Church, 11000 W 133rd Ave, Cedar Lake, IN on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 with visiting from 9:30 am until the time of mass at 10 am. For full obituary go to www.fagenmiller.com
