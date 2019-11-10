Home

Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
(219) 365-2674
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
11000 W 133rd Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
11000 W 133rd Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
View Map
Karolina "Karry" Diaz, age 62, of Dyer, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Ellis Diaz, daughter Isabella Diaz, sister Ginger (Bob) Lane, brother Dan "Broth" (Kathie) Flynn, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Rock and Rose Flynn.

Memorial visitation will be held at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave, St. John, IN on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 2-8 pm. A funeral mass will be directly at Holy Name Church, 11000 W 133rd Ave, Cedar Lake, IN on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 with visiting from 9:30 am until the time of mass at 10 am. For full obituary go to www.fagenmiller.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
