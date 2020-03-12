|
Karolina H. Winkowski, nee Kuro. Beloved wife of Bob. Loving mother Gary (the late Cindi), Bob (Elizabeth), Keri, Tom (Penny), Dwight (Nadya), Marnie (Kirk) Phlegar, Jeffrey Cragg and the late Joel Winkowski and Lorelle (Manny) Mueller. Dear grandmother of Kandice Krettler, Jon (Becky) Krettler, Collin Winkowski, Vanessa (Marcus) Hale, Adaline Winkowski, Jessica and Ryan Mueller, T.J., Nathan (Mariah) Winkowski, Kendra (Rob) Guzzardo, Hayley, Thomas and Eric Phlegar and the late Aniela (Sam) Paneno. Dearest great-grandmother of 7. Also survived by 2 sisters and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 13, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Service Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Adalbert Cemetery Interment Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ALS Foundation, www.lesturnerals.org or Susan G. Komen Foundation, www.komen.org. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020