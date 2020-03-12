Home

Services
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Adalbert Cemetery

Karolina H. Winkowski

Karolina H. Winkowski Obituary
Karolina H. Winkowski, nee Kuro. Beloved wife of Bob. Loving mother Gary (the late Cindi), Bob (Elizabeth), Keri, Tom (Penny), Dwight (Nadya), Marnie (Kirk) Phlegar, Jeffrey Cragg and the late Joel Winkowski and Lorelle (Manny) Mueller. Dear grandmother of Kandice Krettler, Jon (Becky) Krettler, Collin Winkowski, Vanessa (Marcus) Hale, Adaline Winkowski, Jessica and Ryan Mueller, T.J., Nathan (Mariah) Winkowski, Kendra (Rob) Guzzardo, Hayley, Thomas and Eric Phlegar and the late Aniela (Sam) Paneno. Dearest great-grandmother of 7. Also survived by 2 sisters and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 13, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Service Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Adalbert Cemetery Interment Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ALS Foundation, www.lesturnerals.org or Susan G. Komen Foundation, www.komen.org. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
