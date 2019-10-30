|
Karolina Haderspeck, nee Schmid, age 86. Devoted wife of the late Thaddaus; beloved mother of Karolina (Nicholas) Grib, Helga (Jim) Jarosz, Anna (Paul) Draniczarek, Erwin (Anne) Haderspeck and Karl (Carolyn) Haderspeck; loving grandmother of Laura, David (Danielle), Andrew, Steven (Julia), Robert (Melissa), Julie (Marty), Jennifer (Vinnie), Michael (Fianceé Kaylee), Melissa (Fiancé Michael), Kaitlin (Fiancé Stefan), Kevin, Amy, Matthew, Daniel, Elysia and Kirsten; great grandmother of Shayna, Gianna, Luke and Isabella; dear sister of Rita (the late Josef) Riedhammer, Anna (the late Max) Schneider; the late Adolf Schmid, Lotte (Alfred) Hilgart and Willi (Ingrid) Schmid; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday November 1, 2019 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Immaculate Conception Church in Chicago for Mass at 9:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , , would be greatly appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019