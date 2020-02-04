|
Karyn Becker. Devoted and beloved daughter of Evelyn nee Kanter and the late Martin Becker. Loving life-partner of 41 years to Bill Peller. Dear niece of many aunts and uncles and cousin of Fyllis, Carl, Stacey, H., Arthur, Adrian, Francesca and the late Alan and the late Preston. A fond friend to many who will be greatly missed. A long-time employee of The Westin Chicago North Shore. Service Wednesday, 1:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020