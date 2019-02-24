Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kasiel Steinhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Kasiel "Kasey" Steinhardt

Obituary Condolences

Dr. Kasiel "Kasey" Steinhardt Obituary
Dr. Kasiel "Kasey" Steinhardt. Loving husband for 68 years to Joyce Steinhardt. Devoted father of Cheryl (Ted) Banks, Sam (Bonnie) Steinhardt and the late Roberta Steinhardt. Proud grandfather of Mimi, Rebecca (David), Sarah (Haben), Joshua (Rabbi Dahlia), David (Shawna), Elliot (Kelly), Hannah, and step grandfather of Heather (Beck) and Chris (Angela). Cherished great grandfather of Jared, Noah, Roei, Erez and Shiloh. Dear brother of Rosalind (the late Sumner) Frim. Service Sunday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.), Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now