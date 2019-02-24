|
|
Dr. Kasiel "Kasey" Steinhardt. Loving husband for 68 years to Joyce Steinhardt. Devoted father of Cheryl (Ted) Banks, Sam (Bonnie) Steinhardt and the late Roberta Steinhardt. Proud grandfather of Mimi, Rebecca (David), Sarah (Haben), Joshua (Rabbi Dahlia), David (Shawna), Elliot (Kelly), Hannah, and step grandfather of Heather (Beck) and Chris (Angela). Cherished great grandfather of Jared, Noah, Roei, Erez and Shiloh. Dear brother of Rosalind (the late Sumner) Frim. Service Sunday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.), Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019