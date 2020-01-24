Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:30 PM
Park Ridge Presbyterian Church
1300 W. Crescent Ave.
Park Ridge, IL
Kate Hume


1953 - 2020
Kate Hume Obituary
Kate Hume, 66, died 20 January 2020 at her home in Park Ridge, Illinois. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, January 25, at 3:30 pm at the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church, 1300 W. Crescent Ave., Park Ridge.

Kate was born on 25 September 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Gladys Marie Hume (née Cannary) and Robert Eugene Hume. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor of science in nursing and went on to receive an MSN and MBA from Loyola University. She was the first kidney transplant coordinator at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, as well as the second president of NATCO. Later on she worked at Lutheran General Hospital and finally at Resurrection Medical Center, where she was a house manager for 15 years.

Kate is survived by her daughters, Anne Lawren, Grace Carolyn Kachan (spouse Dmitri Kachan), and Sarah Beth Householder, as well as her sister Sue Graham (spouse Lewis Graham). She was a loving mother who valued her family and friends above all else and never stopped looking for ways to care for the people around her. She will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
