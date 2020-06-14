Katherine A. Jockl
1928 - 2020
Katherine A. Jockl, nee Weiss, Age 92, Born January 6, 1928, Entered Eternal Life June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mathias Jockl for 56 years until his death. Cherished mother of Peter (Kim Borchers) Jockl & Paul (the late Cissy Demes) Jockl. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Sheri), Jimmy, Adam (Crystal), Eric & Peter Demes. Dear great grandmother of Annamarie, Ryan, Levi, Miles, Dakota & Logan. Devoted daughter of the late Nicholas & Mary (nee Fellenz) Weiss. Loving sister of the late Nicholas Weiss & Betty Wersching. Loving aunt & great-aunt to many nieces & nephews. Devoted nurse for over 40 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago. Member of the Donauschwaben Society & Parishioner of the St. Ferdinand Parish in Chicago.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR VISITATION AND FUNERAL MASS. Visitation, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 8:45AM to 9:45 AM at Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home, 5935 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, Illinois until prayers and procession to St. Ferdinand Church, 3101 N. Mason Ave., Chicago, Illinois for 10:15AM Mass. Interment Private.

Memorial Donations in honor of Katherine may be made to St. Ferdinand Parish, 5900 W. Barry Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60634. For more info, 773-237-4404 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
08:45 - 09:45 AM
Sheldon-Goglin Kaminski Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
Funeral services provided by
Sheldon-Goglin Kaminski Funeral Home
5935 W. Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-237-4404
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
I was very blessed to have had Aunt Katie in my life. She was a woman of love and caring for the people around her. I'm thankful that my mother Mary Schoeler and her are together in heaven .. God Bless them Aunt Katie and Uncle Matt always were there for our family as well as Grandma and Grampa Weiss... I appreciate them so much ❣. . May God continue to Bless your family with all the amazing memories of a wonderful woman in this difficult time...
Theresa Barnhill
Family
