Katherine A. Jockl, nee Weiss, Age 92, Born January 6, 1928, Entered Eternal Life June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mathias Jockl for 56 years until his death. Cherished mother of Peter (Kim Borchers) Jockl & Paul (the late Cissy Demes) Jockl. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Sheri), Jimmy, Adam (Crystal), Eric & Peter Demes. Dear great grandmother of Annamarie, Ryan, Levi, Miles, Dakota & Logan. Devoted daughter of the late Nicholas & Mary (nee Fellenz) Weiss. Loving sister of the late Nicholas Weiss & Betty Wersching. Loving aunt & great-aunt to many nieces & nephews. Devoted nurse for over 40 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago. Member of the Donauschwaben Society & Parishioner of the St. Ferdinand Parish in Chicago.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR VISITATION AND FUNERAL MASS. Visitation, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 8:45AM to 9:45 AM at Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home, 5935 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, Illinois until prayers and procession to St. Ferdinand Church, 3101 N. Mason Ave., Chicago, Illinois for 10:15AM Mass. Interment Private.
Memorial Donations in honor of Katherine may be made to St. Ferdinand Parish, 5900 W. Barry Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60634. For more info, 773-237-4404 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.