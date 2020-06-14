I was very blessed to have had Aunt Katie in my life. She was a woman of love and caring for the people around her. I'm thankful that my mother Mary Schoeler and her are together in heaven .. God Bless them Aunt Katie and Uncle Matt always were there for our family as well as Grandma and Grampa Weiss... I appreciate them so much ❣. . May God continue to Bless your family with all the amazing memories of a wonderful woman in this difficult time...

Theresa Barnhill

Family