Katherine A. Morelli peacefully passed away on June 28, 2019. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by those who loved her. Kathy was born in Chicago on April 22, 1945. Her parents are Fred M. Morelli and Catherine A. Morelli. Kathy was preceded in death by her sister Marilyn. She is survived by her brothers Michael and Fred Jr. and her sisters Mary and Madeleine, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Kathy was particularly close to Fred's wife Maria Morelli. Her great niece Mimi was also amongst her favorites. Kathy spent most of her life at the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee where she received excellent care and was loved by all who knew her. Kathy will be greatly missed.



" the rose lipped girls lie sleeping in fields where flowers fade " A. E. Housman



Funeral and internment were private. Your prayers for Kathy are appreciated. Donations can be made in Kathy's name to the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, Illinois. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 4 to July 7, 2019