Katherine A. Rekart nee Lontka. Beloved wife of the late John E. Rekart. Loving mother of John (Frances) Rekart, David (Cynthia) Rekart, Sharon Sullivan, Philip (Kathy) Rekart, & the late Ronald & Patricia Rekart. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother & great-great grandmother of many. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019