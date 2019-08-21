Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Katherine A. Rekart

Katherine A. Rekart Obituary
Katherine A. Rekart nee Lontka. Beloved wife of the late John E. Rekart. Loving mother of John (Frances) Rekart, David (Cynthia) Rekart, Sharon Sullivan, Philip (Kathy) Rekart, & the late Ronald & Patricia Rekart. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother & great-great grandmother of many. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
