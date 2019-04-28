Katherine Ann Johnston died peacefully on Thursday, April 25th. Born on August 28, 1944, to Mary Jane and Tom Reardon, Kathy grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She graduated from Mount Marty High School in 1962 and went on to attend Duschene College of the Sacred Heart in Omaha, NE, Class of 1966. For the next year she continued her studies at the University of Sioux Falls and remained an enthusiastic participant in adult education for the rest of her life.In 1967, Kathy married Jay B. Johnston of Esterville, Iowa, and moved with him to Chicago where they gave birth to their four children: Kiki, Betsy, JT, and Brinker. Eventually the Johnstons packed their bags and moved with their children to Frankfurt, Germany, where the family continued to flourish under Kathy's home front direction, and Jay began his work as Head of Marketing for Abbott Labs in Western Europe. Kathy still meets every other year with her German Frauleins.In 1986, the Johnstons were asked to pack their bags again and move to Tokyo, Japan. Jay admits to scheduling the family flight to Tokyo on a Super Bowl Sunday as the Chicago Bears kicked off to the New England Patriots. Jay recalls that Kathy and the children were not pleased with his scheduling. Kathy flourished in Japan as she had in Germany. Jay maintains that she was the consummate ex-pat, appreciating everything foreign, grateful for the adventure, and supporting her children in their challenges and endeavors.In 1992, Kathy and family returned to the US where Kathy again assumed the role of "Endearing General", as coined by her patient sons-in-laws. She took up golf in Naples, resumed her volunteering activities and continued to harass her Sons-in laws. She played golf with friends in Chicago and Naples. She shared her laughter and was content playing nine holes if lunch could follow afterwards. She and Jay enjoyed their travel with many friends who have remained important and close to them over the years.Kathy's gratitude for life never deserted her. Her need to laugh and have those around her laugh remained intact until the end. 'The General' organized, ordered, dictated and ruled as long as she lived, bringing laughter to her husband, her children, grandchildren, siblings and her multitude of wonderful friends. May she be forever at peace. Kathy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jay Johnston. She is survived also by Kiki and Brad Hoener and Kailey and Max of Dallas, TX; by Betsy and Brett Olson and Brooks and Clay of London, England; by JT and Julie Johnston and Jack, Tommy and Reece of St. Paul, MN; and by Brinker and Michelle Johnston and Paige, Brier and Grace of Wilmette, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 4:00PM at Saints Faith Hope & Charity Church: 191 Linden Street; Winnetka, IL 60093 with a reception to follow at Westmoreland Country Club: 2601 Old Glenview Road; Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Avow Hospice Naples, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or Journey Care Center, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019