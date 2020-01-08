|
Katherine Bonnes (nee Ray). Beloved wife of the late Walter "Jack" Bonnes. Loving mama of Mary Lou (John) Meschino, Frank (Amy) Bonnes, and Karen Bonnes. Proud grandmother of 12. Cherished great grandmother of 14. Dear sister of 11. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Caring friend of Ruth Svoboda. Retired from IIT after 25 years as a telecommunications coordinator and order and billing facilitator. Visitation Sunday 1 – 7 p.m. Funeral service Monday 11:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Interment Bethania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to a veteran's organization of your choice would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020