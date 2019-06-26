Katherine Bradley Stotler, Katie to those who loved her, passed away in the early hours of June 23, 2019 at just 63 years young. Born in Bloomington, IL, Katie was a longtime resident of Winnetka and Chicago. Katie was the beloved wife of 38 years to husband Robert; cherished mother to Meghan; daughter of the late Gerald and Mary Bradley; and loyal companion to Sydney. She was known for her generous spirit which radiated joy and warmth to all those who had the privilege to call her a friend. Even in her darkest days, Katie's unwavering focus was always outward, be it through her infectious laughter, welcoming embrace or her legendary cooking that was infused with love and kindness. In celebration of her generous spirit, her family encourages those who wish to honor her life make a donation in her name to Ronald McDonald House, www.rmhccni.org. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary