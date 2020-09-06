1/
Katherine "Kathie" Burke
Katherine "Kathie" Burke; Loving sister of Dennis E. (Sharon E.) Burke; Beloved daughter of the late Frances J. and the late Edward R. Burke; Step-daughter of Shirley DeRoo Burke; Dear niece of James (Carol) Burke; Aunt of Colleen (Jim) Siemers; Friend, cousin and step-sister to many. Visitation Friday, September 11th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral service Saturday, September 12th at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Patricia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
SEP
12
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
