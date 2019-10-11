Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Congregation of St. Joseph
1515 Ogden Ave.
LaGrange Park, IL
Katherine 'Karen' Casella; of Western Springs; beloved wife of the late Bernie Casella; loving mother of Toby (Chrissy), Michael (Carrie), Carie (Joe) Kessler, & Matthew (Lauren); proud Sweets of Mac, TJ, Kaley, Kathleen, Jacob, Griffin, Keegan, Kelsey, Carson, Keira, Connor, Maren, Gavin, & Emily; dear sister of Barb (the late John) Keeley, Susan (Jim) Davis, the late Linda Ross, Mary (Bill) Durkin, & Tim (Terri) Geary; loving aunt to many nieces & nephews, and a friend to many. Karen was a wonderful artist who passed on her gift for almost 30 years in the art room at St. Cletus. She was loved by all who knew her, and she loved all of you more! Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at the Congregation of St. Joseph, 1515 Ogden Ave., LaGrange Park on Monday, October 14 for 10 a.m. Mass. Procession to Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karen's name to Retired Sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph's 1515 Ogden Ave, LaGrange Park, IL 60526 are appreciated. See full obituary at: hjfunerals.com. Info: (708) 352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019
