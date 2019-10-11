|
Katherine 'Karen' Casella; of Western Springs; beloved wife of the late Bernie Casella; loving mother of Toby (Chrissy), Michael (Carrie), Carie (Joe) Kessler, & Matthew (Lauren); proud Sweets of Mac, TJ, Kaley, Kathleen, Jacob, Griffin, Keegan, Kelsey, Carson, Keira, Connor, Maren, Gavin, & Emily; dear sister of Barb (the late John) Keeley, Susan (Jim) Davis, the late Linda Ross, Mary (Bill) Durkin, & Tim (Terri) Geary; loving aunt to many nieces & nephews, and a friend to many. Karen was a wonderful artist who passed on her gift for almost 30 years in the art room at St. Cletus. She was loved by all who knew her, and she loved all of you more! Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at the Congregation of St. Joseph, 1515 Ogden Ave., LaGrange Park on Monday, October 14 for 10 a.m. Mass. Procession to Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karen's name to Retired Sisters of the Congregation of St. Joseph's 1515 Ogden Ave, LaGrange Park, IL 60526 are appreciated. See full obituary at: hjfunerals.com. Info: (708) 352-6500
