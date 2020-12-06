1/1
Katherine Culen
We Celebrate the Life of Katherine Culen (nee Soltis) who passed away on December 3, 2020 five days before her 101st. birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Kathleen (William) Ostrowski, Gerald (Nancy Peterson) Culen and the late Robert (late Janice) and (Jeanne) Culen. Dear Grandmother of Rob (Kate) Culen, Patrick (Wendy) Culen, Karen (Nathan) Viers, William Ostrowski, Joseph Culen, Kathleen Culen (Gabe) Gallo. She was the proud Great Grandmother of four and two Step Great Grandchildren. She was the youngest of 7 children born to Stefan and Pauline Soltis. Katherine was a devoted member of St. Joseph Ladies of the Rosary and a resident of Franciscan Village. She will be buried next to her dear husband at Resurrection Cemetery. Due to the current Covid circumstances funeral services are private. Please offer your condolences to Katherine's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhom.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
