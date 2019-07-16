|
Katherine D. "Chickie" Spatafora of Bellwood. Beloved wife of Frank for 66 years; loving mother of Frank Jr (Carmen) Spatafora, Judy (Louie) Natale, Debbie (Chris) Krueger and Kathleen (John) Rosa; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 17; fond sister of the late: Joe and Frank Principe and Donald Mastro; aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
