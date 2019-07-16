Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Hillside, IL
View Map
Katherine D. Spatafora Obituary
Katherine D. "Chickie" Spatafora of Bellwood. Beloved wife of Frank for 66 years; loving mother of Frank Jr (Carmen) Spatafora, Judy (Louie) Natale, Debbie (Chris) Krueger and Kathleen (John) Rosa; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 17; fond sister of the late: Joe and Frank Principe and Donald Mastro; aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Hillside. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
