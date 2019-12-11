|
Katherine E. Axelrod, age 87, passed away Friday, December 6th, 2019. She was born on March 3rd, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. Beloved wife for 58 years to Ralph H. Axelrod. Cherished mother of Diane Gayer and Barbara Axelrod, stepmother to Barry Axelrod and Lewis Axelrod. Proud grandmother of Stephen, Greg, Brian, Allison Axelrod, Ashley Bailey and Amy Weatherford. Loving great grandmother of nine. Dear sister of the late Carl Street. Memorial graveside service Friday, December 13th, 2019 12:00 PM at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Arrangements Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019