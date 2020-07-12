1/1
Katherine Eleanor (Schweig) Ulicny
1923 - 2020
Katherine ("Kay") Ulicny (née Schweig), born in Oak Park, IL on December 13, 1923, died peacefully on July 5, 2020, in Naperville, IL at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Bohus ("Bob") Ulicny; daughter of the late Lawrence and Eila (Tripp) Schweig; sister of David Schweig and the late Lawrence, Richard, and Ruth Schweig. Cherished mother of Robert (Nora) Ulicny, Susan (Martin) Casey, the late Kathleen (Douglas) Brandt, and the late Frederick Ulicny. Grandmother of Daniel Casey and RJ (Ann) Casey; and great-grandmother of Cy Martin Casey. Favorite aunt to dozens of extended family members, including many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Katherine's father Lawrence Schweig started the family business, Lawrence's Fish and Shrimp, in Chicago in 1949; her husband Bob Ulicny spent his career in the business, and today it is owned and managed by the third and fourth generations of family members. Katherine was an early member of Westchester Community Church in Westchester, IL, and was a lifelong participant in the church's growth and welfare. She was a talented craft artist, and a gifted cook and baker, whose home was the heart of many regular family gatherings. Katherine was also a devoted reader, and book club member for decades. The Ulicny family thanks Liberty Espinosa, Percy Montilla, and the caring staff of Monarch Landing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Katherine's name would be greatly appreciated: Westchester Community Church, 1840 Westchester Boulevard, Westchester, IL 60154.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
