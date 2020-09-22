1/2
Katherine Fraggos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Fraggos nee Makrenos age 90, beloved wife of the late Peter G. Fraggos; loving mother of Penelope (George) Obradovich and Merry Kay (William) Davis; devoted grandmother, "Giagia" of Katherine "Tina" (Sebastien) Page and Meredith Siler, Merry Beth (Michael) Vithoulkas and Paige (Kyle) Shanahan; special grandmother of Nick (Kery), Alyssa and Drew Obradovich; proud great grandmother, "Prote Giagia" of Chloe' and Luca Page, Lincoln and Kendall Shanahan, Davis John Vithoulkas, Abigail and Aiden Obradovich; dearest daughter of the late Sam and Mary Makrenos; dear sister of Mary and the late Michael and Louie Makrenos. Katherine's cherished care takers Sylwia, Iza and Agnieska; loving aunt and cousin of many. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Katherine's memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 7021 Hohman Ave Hammond IN 46324. Due to COVID-19 pandemic all services will be private (708) 532-3100.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved