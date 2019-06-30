|
Katherine G. Braun, nee Metz, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on June 28, 2019. Katherine was the beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Mark (Mary) and Frank (Patty) Braun; dearest daughter of the late Eva and Peter Metz; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth (Christopher) Biddle, Laura and Christian Braun; dear sister of Edmund (the late Therese) Metz and a fond aunt of Paul (Maria) and Timothy (Tracy) Metz. Katherine was a Phlebotomist at Illinois Masonic Medical Center for 50 years. Visitation Monday July 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home, and we will proceed for Interment at St. Joseph cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019