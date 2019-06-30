Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Katherine G. Braun

Katherine G. Braun Obituary
Katherine G. Braun, nee Metz, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on June 28, 2019. Katherine was the beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Mark (Mary) and Frank (Patty) Braun; dearest daughter of the late Eva and Peter Metz; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth (Christopher) Biddle, Laura and Christian Braun; dear sister of Edmund (the late Therese) Metz and a fond aunt of Paul (Maria) and Timothy (Tracy) Metz. Katherine was a Phlebotomist at Illinois Masonic Medical Center for 50 years. Visitation Monday July 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home, and we will proceed for Interment at St. Joseph cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
