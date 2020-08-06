1/1
Katherine J. Post
1944 - 2020
Katherine "Cappi" Post (Harris), 76, of Barrington, IL and Kiawah Island, SC, loving wife, mother, grandmother and amazing friend to many, died peacefully in her home surrounded by beloved family on July 25, 2020 following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Katherine Palmer Harris was born on January 1, 1944 in Miami, FL, to James Home Harris, Jr. and Ann Louise Whitlock Harris, joining older brothers Jimmy, Robin and then younger brothers Dick and Arch. She graduated from Westfield High School in NJ where she met the love of her life, Jerry Post. After graduating from Colby Junior College in 1964, Cappi went on to work at Interpublic Group, McCann-Erickson, and Austin Kelley Advertising in New York City. Cappi even dabbled in modeling, adorning the pages of Mademoiselle. She was a true beauty, inside and out. She and Jerry married in 1967 at Holy Trinity Church in Westfield, NJ. Cappi found joy in volunteering - active in The Junior League and the PTO, and loved performing in The Grant School Show year after year. Later, she worked in the college counseling department at Barrington High School.

Cappi's greatest and most cherished role in life, however, was being a mom to her four children and "Gommie" to her 10 grandchildren. After her children were born at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ, Cappi filled their lives with unconditional love and hugs. On any given day, her backyard was filled with neighborhood kids, special friends and the sounds of James Taylor and Johnny Cash. Cappi loved celebrating all events and capturing special moments, always with a camera in hand. She never liked to leave a party! Cappi and Jerry's 60-year journey together took them to Westfield, NJ, Newtown Square, PA, Barrington, IL and Kiawah Island, SC with many memories and close friends along the way. In between, were vacations and annual gatherings at the Jersey Shore, Alden Camps, the Cape, Loon Lake and Kiawah Island. Cappi especially loved her later years on Kiawah where she filled her days with turtle patrol duty, 9-hole golf, long walks on the beach and lots of family. Tradition and family legacy were of utmost importance to Cappi. Cappi was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Ann and her older brothers Jimmy and Robin. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jerry Post; children Katie Post Minturn (Corey) of Winnetka, IL, Michael Post (Lori) of Edina, MN, Mark Post of Laguna Beach, CA and Kelley Post Schauenberg (Joe) of Barrington, IL; siblings Richard Harris and James "Arch" Harris; and her 10 cherished grandchildren Emily, Jamey, Meghan and Tessa Minturn, Ashley, Brian and Andrew Post, and Drew, Sam and Izzy Schauenberg; as well as many close family members and countless friends throughout the years. Cappi will be remembered at a private memorial in Barrington, IL with immediate family in August. A celebration of her life will be postponed until 2021 when the family is able to throw the kind of party Cappi would love - and celebrate together a life well-lived with her many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in PL-North on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
August 4, 2020
Cappi's enthusiasm and joie de vivre was embodied in her family. I was the lucky teacher to
connect with her and her family through French class and a trip to France. She brought smiles
to all those she touched. My condolences to Mark and family. Mme Sandburg
Jo Ellen Sandburg
Friend
