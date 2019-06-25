|
Katherine J. 'Kay' Schneegas, September 21, 1934 – June 22, 2019; devoted daughter of the late Mildred V. and Edwin Schneegas; dear sister of Jeanette B. Aler; cherished aunt of Michael C. Macica, Patrick K. (Kathy) Macica, and Kelly A. Sanders; loving great aunt of Maxx, Autumn, Madison and Ashley Macica and Caroline Sanders. Kay was blessed to have so many loving and caring friends by her side thru her transition. Kay's wishes were to be cremated and to celebrate her life and accomplishments. Family and friends will gather at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. Palos Hills, Friday June 28th, 2019 at 10 A.M. for a Memorial Mass. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019