Kathy "Blommy" Spreitzer nee Webster age 73, a former longtime resident of Skokie, IL, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at CDH in Winfield, IL. She was born on November 28, 1946 in Wisoncsin Rapids, WI. Kathy is survived by her husband, Joseph P. Spreitzer, Jr.; her loving children, Jennifer Pawlikowski (Brian), William Spreitzer; her brother Bill Webster; her beloved grandchildren, Jake (11) and Leah (8) and her loving Newfie, Nessy. Kathy loved playing cello, horses, boating, country drives, big dogs and above all her family. Kathy will be forever missed and celebrated by those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace with the comfort that she did wonderful things and made loving connections with so many during her time. We plan to celebrate Kathy's life sometime soon. We love you Blommy. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Info: 630-355-0213 or full obituary at www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.