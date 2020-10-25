Katherine Kelly

On October 8th Kay (82) died at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Mexico, Missouri to Howard & Helen Kelly, and attended Antioch College. She settled in Chicago where she raised her daughters and pursued her love of plants by first opening her store The Greening of Hyde Park and later gardening company Greenscape, Inc. She moved to Evanston then Highwood to be a full-time grandmother, as well as volunteering, then working, for the Highwood Public Library. She is survived by daughters Rebecca & Kathleen Reynolds, beloved grandsons Milo & Ramon Reynolds and a lifetime of friends.





