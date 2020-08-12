Katherine "Kay" L. Grosso, 88, of Evansville, previously of Aurora, IL, passed away and entered her heavenly home on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born December 27, 1931 in Chicago, IL, to the late John and Mollie (Giuzio) Airoldi. Kay is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard B. Grosso; 4 children; 9 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation, 10:00-11:00 Friday, August 14, 2020 at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Committal service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., #6072, Alsip, IL 60803. Condolences at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com
.