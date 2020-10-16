Katherine L. Heifner, age 86 of Naperville, IL. passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Dick Heifner; loving mother of Michael (Deborah) Heifner and Carrie (Dale) Lach; devoted grandmother of Douglas and David; fond sister of Vera Hull, Sadie (late Milton) Fleitz, Shirley (Dennis) Hahn, Janis Marble and James (Mary) Black; many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. will be private.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.