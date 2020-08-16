Katherine "Kiki" Klein, age 59; devoted daughter of Harry and late mother, Lonita; Dedicated and loving sister of Larry (Kathryn), Todd (Olia); proud and true-hearted aunt of Joshua (Kara), Shaina (Mario) Alegria, Matthew (Sara), Mia and Jaden; Great-great Aunt to several; loving cousin to many; steadfast, kind-hearted and adoring to her friends. Funeral services are pending. Family will receive friends on Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood from 9 am until 10:30 am. Private Family services at 11 am. Private Interment at Beverly Cemetery, 12000 South Kedzie, Blue Island, IL. (Those wishing to go to the cemetery are asked to stay in their cars until the family has completed their service, others may then pay their respects at the grave when the family has left). A live internet viewing (streaming) of service and burial will be available (you may click on the link below at 10:45am on Sunday and at 12:30 pm for the cemetery). A recorded version of the services will be available thereafter. Contact 708-798-0331 or tews-ryanfh.com
