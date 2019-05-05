Home

Katherine M. Schewe, age 76; loving mother of Russell Schewe and Carrie (William II) Scalfaro; cherished grandmother of John, Alex, Nicole and Danielle. Katherine was an avid golfer, tennis player, and traveler. Visitation Wednesday, May 8th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Funeral Service at 6:30 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 Blk. So. Of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment Private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswintefieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
