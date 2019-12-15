Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Terrence Church
4300 W 119th Pl
Alsip, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine McKeever-Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine McKeever-Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine McKeever-Walsh Obituary
Katherine L. McKeever-Walsh, nee Brunner, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019. Loving wife of Martin Walsh and the late James W. McKeever; Cherished mother of Margie (Jack) Love, Jim (Peggy) McKeever, Katie (Vince and the late James Doohan) Copia; Maureen (David) Sebok, and Colleen (the late Stan) Marszalek; Beloved grandmother, step-mother, and step-grandmother of many; Dear sister of Santa Rose Brunner. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Clifton Brunner. Funeral to begin at 9:15 AM on Monday, 12/16, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd, Oak Lawn, proceeding to St. Terrence Church, 4300 W 119th Pl, Alsip, for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be on Sunday, 12/15, from 3-8 PM, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christmas without Cancer at www.christmaswithoutcancer.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now