Katherine L. McKeever-Walsh, nee Brunner, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019. Loving wife of Martin Walsh and the late James W. McKeever; Cherished mother of Margie (Jack) Love, Jim (Peggy) McKeever, Katie (Vince and the late James Doohan) Copia; Maureen (David) Sebok, and Colleen (the late Stan) Marszalek; Beloved grandmother, step-mother, and step-grandmother of many; Dear sister of Santa Rose Brunner. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Clifton Brunner. Funeral to begin at 9:15 AM on Monday, 12/16, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd, Oak Lawn, proceeding to St. Terrence Church, 4300 W 119th Pl, Alsip, for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be on Sunday, 12/15, from 3-8 PM, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christmas without Cancer at www.christmaswithoutcancer.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019