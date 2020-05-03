Katherine Meeker
Katherine "Kate" Meeker nee Cotter, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Willard "Bill" Meeker, CFD. Loving mother of Kathleen (Peter) Severyns, Mary Ellen (Glen) Wherfel, Richard (ret. CFD/OEMC) (Mary Eileen) and Julie (Gregory) Courchene. Dear grandma "gram" of Richard, Tom, Quinn, Susanna, Patrick, Michael, Ryan, Jessica, Bill and Laura; great grandmother of 10. Sister of the late Mary (the late Arvid) McGuire and Nancy (Nick) Valenziano. Please omit flowers. Donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 crisis funeral services will be held privately, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to share condolences on Kate's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
