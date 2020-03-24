Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Katherine Mitchell Holz, age 64, formerly of Wilmette. Beloved wife of Robert L.; loving mother of Peter, William and Margaret; dear sister of James and Michael (Nina) Mitchell, Amy (George) Hartnett, and the late Mark Mitchell; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private Family Services will be held. A Public Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, 355 E. Erie St., Chicago, IL 60611. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to leave a condolence message in the guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2020
