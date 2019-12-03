Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
8200 S. Kostner Avenue
Age 89. Beloved daughter of the late Steven and Katherine Panny (nee Groller); devoted granddaughter of the late Barbara Groller; loving sister of Elsie (the late John) Eby and the late Arlene (the late Jay) Bergamini; cherished aunt of John (Maureen) Eby, Steven (Sharon) Eby, Jay (Hilary) Bergamini, Jim Bergamini; John (Patty) Bergamini and aunt of the late Leslie Bergamini; fond great aunt and great great aunt of many; adored niece of Edwin (Mary) Groller; cousin of Wayne (Lynn) Groller, Joe (Debbie) Groller, Therese (Patrick) Woulfe and Karen (Brian) Johnson. Family and friends will gather Wednesday at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner Avenue for Mass at 10:00am. Interment will be private. For more information call Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home 7730783-7700 or visit www.andrewmcgann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
