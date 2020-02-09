|
|
Katherine Patricia Harris, 78, of Chicago, Illinois, died at home peacefully on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 after several months battling lung cancer. Kathy was born on Mar. 17, 1941 in St. Paul, MN. She attended the Braeside Elementary School, Penn Hall and the Univ. of Arizona before marrying the late John Friend in 1960. The marriage ended in divorce. Together they had 3 children, Pam Friend Szokol, William (Linda) Friend and Scott (Leslie) Friend. Kathy had a special bond with each of her 10 grandchildren: Kimberly, Elizabeth & William Szokol; Nina, Jack & Matthew Friend; Tynan, Olivia, Ben & Gemma Friend. Kathy's longtime partner, Robert Jendra, died in 2013. Kathy is also survived by her dear brother King (Caryn) Harris, her sister and best friend Toni (Ron) Paul and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, family and close friends.
A colorful and unique soul, and a gifted listener, Kathy enjoyed her first job as an assistant letter reader to Ann Landers. It was at that job where Kathy made several lifelong friendships. Kathy was a free spirit with passion for travel, people, living and learning. Kathy enjoyed her film club, theater, opera and views of beautiful Lake Michigan. The Chicago Botanic Garden held a special place in her heart. She was an avid boater and adventurer aboard Wildwind, member of Burnham Park Yacht Club, Seven Seas Cruising Association, Great Lakes Cruising Club, Lake Shore Country Club and Osher Lifelong Learning at Northwestern Univ. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service with family from near and far was held on Mon., Feb. 4. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Family Institute, Bette D. Harris Family & Child Clinic at Northwestern Univ., Attn: Katherine Harris Memorial.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020