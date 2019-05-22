|
|
Katherine Pyrillis, nee Georgouses, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Constantinos Pyrillis, loving mother of Rita, cherished mother-in-law of Joerg Metzner, and proud grandmother of Tristan and Katherine. She is preceded in death by brothers Phillip, George and Mario, sister Frances and parents Nicholas and Eleni Georgouses. Visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10:00 am at the Transfiguration Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 N. Thatcher Rd., River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019