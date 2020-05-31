Katherine R. "Kathy" Wisniewski, age 67, beloved wife of the late Ronald Zubkoff. Loving mother of Renee Bridges and Karen Kmiecik. Cherished grandmother of Sammie, Dionte, Xavier, Alana, Dorian, Darius, Julian and Leland. Devoted daughter of the late Robert and Florence Wisniewski. Cherished sister of Roberta (Kevin) Mallder, Ronald (Carole), Kenneth (Cynthia), Raymond (Donna), and Joseph (Sherry). Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL will be held. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.