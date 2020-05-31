Katherine R. Wisniewski
Katherine R. "Kathy" Wisniewski, age 67, beloved wife of the late Ronald Zubkoff. Loving mother of Renee Bridges and Karen Kmiecik. Cherished grandmother of Sammie, Dionte, Xavier, Alana, Dorian, Darius, Julian and Leland. Devoted daughter of the late Robert and Florence Wisniewski. Cherished sister of Roberta (Kevin) Mallder, Ronald (Carole), Kenneth (Cynthia), Raymond (Donna), and Joseph (Sherry). Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL will be held. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
