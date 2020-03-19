Home

POWERED BY

Katherine Ragnar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Ragnar Obituary
Katherine "Peggy" Ragnar, nee Keiler, 92. Devoted mother of Susan Ragnar, Katherine Ragnar, and Laurie (Rod) Hackler; cherished grandmother of Carl Shearer, Katie (Mark) Cotter, Morgan (Ben) Grimshaw, Trent (Brianna) Hackler, Amber (fiancé Michael Bates) Hackler, and Lauren (fiancé Cliff Edwards) Hackler; caring sister of John Keiler. Peggy graduated from Western College for Women in 1949. She met her late former spouse, Janrik Ragnar, at Miami of Ohio right across the street, and they married in 1950. Peggy was the former president of Park Ridge School for Girls. She was an active member at Kenilworth Union Church and a longtime member of the DAR. She was a valued docent for the Chicago Architectural Society and for many years worked in development at Evanston Hospital. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. Peggy's family would like to thank the staff at Three Crowns Park and Rainbow Hospice for their compassion and care. A memorial service will be held at a future date. For information: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -