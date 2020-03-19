|
Katherine "Peggy" Ragnar, nee Keiler, 92. Devoted mother of Susan Ragnar, Katherine Ragnar, and Laurie (Rod) Hackler; cherished grandmother of Carl Shearer, Katie (Mark) Cotter, Morgan (Ben) Grimshaw, Trent (Brianna) Hackler, Amber (fiancé Michael Bates) Hackler, and Lauren (fiancé Cliff Edwards) Hackler; caring sister of John Keiler. Peggy graduated from Western College for Women in 1949. She met her late former spouse, Janrik Ragnar, at Miami of Ohio right across the street, and they married in 1950. Peggy was the former president of Park Ridge School for Girls. She was an active member at Kenilworth Union Church and a longtime member of the DAR. She was a valued docent for the Chicago Architectural Society and for many years worked in development at Evanston Hospital. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. Peggy's family would like to thank the staff at Three Crowns Park and Rainbow Hospice for their compassion and care. A memorial service will be held at a future date. For information: 847-251-8200.
