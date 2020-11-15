Katherine Rimkus, age 98 (nee Klancir), former resident of Chicago, passed away in Lima, OH on November 13, 2020. Katherine was the beloved wife of the late Peter Rimkus.
She was a previous member of the St. Daniel the Prophet Parish, Chicago and presently of the St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Lima, OH. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and a retiree of Sears, Roebuck & Company, Chicago.
Aunt of Clifford (Carolyn) Seputis and Paul (Peggy) Seputis and great aunt, great-great aunt & great-great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Due to public health concerns with the Coronavirus, there will be no visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date. Entombment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Chicago.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Katherine's name.
