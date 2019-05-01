Katherine S. Kryl, nee Stevens, previously Hatzigiannis, changed from Andreas (after grandfather Dimitrios' pilgrimage to Jerusalem), changed to Stevens at Ellis Island 1917, daughter of the late John and Irene (Erinota); mother of John (Carolyn), Margaret (Gary), and Stephen (Joan); sister of the late Steve (the late Helen) and James; grandmother of precious grandchildren Michelle and David, Rebecca and John, Kelsey and Kimberly. Member of the first graduation class of Jones Commercial High School (Robert Burns Elementary, David Farragut H.S. first 2 years), employee of Quotron Systems, Inc., until retirement as secretary/stenotypist, officer manager; Worthy Matron (1963) of Lawndale Chapter No. 749 (later Bohemia Chapter No. 763) of the Order of the Eastern Star; member and supporter of the St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society. World traveler to Greece, Turkey, the Caribbean, the Amazon River/rain forest; the continental United States from Seattle through California to Phoenix, to Florida, and throughout the Midwest. Multi-year resident of The Breakers on Sheridan Road near Foster Avenue and at Hanover Place in Tinley Park. Generous donor to multiple organizations: from St. Labre Indian School, CARE, and St. Jude's Children's Hospital, to WTTW/PBS; for illness-focused organizations like Lupus Foundation, Parkinson Association, Alzheimer Association, and Susan G. Komen for the Cure; and to veterans' organizations like The USO and Paralyzed Veterans of America. She was a loyal, life-long friend to hundreds of people throughout her life-recently described as "a lovely lady." So lovely that she passed away peacefully into God's domain on His most sacred day, Greek Orthodox Easter Sunday, April 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Family and friends will meet on Friday morning, May 3, 2019, at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago. Funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. Kindly omit flowers; instead donations may be made in her name to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660 Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary