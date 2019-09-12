|
|
Katherine Shimp Rasmussen of Hainesville, IL passed away September 7, 2019 after an 18 year battle with multiple auto immune diseases and a 4 year battle with brain cancer. Her proudest accomplishment in life was to be the mother of Tyler and the wife of Kurt. Despite her illnesses "she persevered and fought". Katie volunteered in 2005 to be patient number 6 in the first Stage 3 clinical trial of stem cell transplants for lupus and MS at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. She served in the Grayslake PTO for 14 years including time as President. During that tenure she secured funding for a park playground in Grayslake that used purple playground equipment to honor her and The Lupus Initiative. She was also a leader in the campaign to approve the use of medical marijuana in Illinois. In addition to her husband Kurt and her son Tyler she is survived by her mother Patricia Brauner and her husband Dennis, her father David Shimp and his wife Kristin, her grandmothers Marjorie Middleton and Olga Jones, her brother Jon, his wife Janine Shimp and their children, David, Ryan and Ben and her sisters, Lisa and her husband Ihor Mulyk and their children, Jon, Alex, and Gracie; Anna and her husband Dave Wehrheim and their children, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Michael, and Morgan, Beth and her husband Rich Scutellaro and their children Mia and James, Maggie and her husband Matt Abu-Taleb, Luci Lambert and Emmi Lambert. She is also survived by Kurt's father Bob Rasmussen, Kurt's brother Ragnar and his wife Megan and their children, Tracy and Philip as well as her aunts and uncles Steve and Kathy Shimp, Rob and Linda Shimp, Barbara Scott, Wallace Jones and Warren Jones. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12 from 5-8pm at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13 with interment and a reception to follow. See https://www.wenbanfh.com/ and https://firstchurchlf.org/ for more details. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Katie's name to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, - Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 or log on to https://www.lupus.org/give/ways-to-give-list.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019