(nee Hoff). Dedicated Registered Nurse at Christ Advocate Hospital for over 41 years. Beloved wife of Kurt E. Leslie. Loving mother of Brent (Danny) Leslie, Katelyn (Paul) Lojkutz & John (Lauren) Leslie. Cherished grandmother of Amelia, Ian, Luke & Leona. Devoted daughter of the late; Ed & Kay (nee Sheehan) Hoff. Dear sister of Linda (Ron) Swatkowski, Ed (Marge) Hoff, Chuck (Jenny) Hoff & Ann Barrett-Hoff. Fond daughter-in-law of Phyllis (nee Martikan) & late Nick Leslie and sister-in-law of Hope (Jim) Nejman, Ken (Dawn) Leslie, Kevin (Cathy) Leslie & Holly (Tim) Conway. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Wonderful friend, colleague, educator & co-worker to many at Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn. Visitation Saturday, March 14th from 2 until 8 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , and/or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetesfreedom.org would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020