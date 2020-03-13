Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Katherine T. Leslie

Katherine T. Leslie Obituary
(nee Hoff). Dedicated Registered Nurse at Christ Advocate Hospital for over 41 years. Beloved wife of Kurt E. Leslie. Loving mother of Brent (Danny) Leslie, Katelyn (Paul) Lojkutz & John (Lauren) Leslie. Cherished grandmother of Amelia, Ian, Luke & Leona. Devoted daughter of the late; Ed & Kay (nee Sheehan) Hoff. Dear sister of Linda (Ron) Swatkowski, Ed (Marge) Hoff, Chuck (Jenny) Hoff & Ann Barrett-Hoff. Fond daughter-in-law of Phyllis (nee Martikan) & late Nick Leslie and sister-in-law of Hope (Jim) Nejman, Ken (Dawn) Leslie, Kevin (Cathy) Leslie & Holly (Tim) Conway. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Wonderful friend, colleague, educator & co-worker to many at Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn. Visitation Saturday, March 14th from 2 until 8 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , and/or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetesfreedom.org would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020
