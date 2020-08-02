Katherine (Kathy) Tomase, nee Juzwik, resident of Libertyville for 38 years, departed this world peacefully on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Kathy was a cherished mom, sister, grandmother, aunt, and sister-in-law and a friend to all who knew her. A kind and warm soul, she always provided a helping hand (and a loaf of Irish soda bread or bowl of pasta) to anyone in need.
At nineteen, seeking a tutor for math, in a science lab at DePaul University, she met the man she would marry a little over a year later. College sweethearts, they remained happily married until his passing on February 11th, 2006. Her life was focused completely and selflessly on their three daughters. After her girls completed grammar school, she went back to college to earn her Baccalaureate degree in English from Barat College where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Kathy was an avid reader, wrote a children's book, and enjoyed spending time in her garden. Over the years, she volunteered with the Girl Scouts, in her granddaughter's class at Prince Of Peace Catholic School, was a member of Random Readers Book Club in Libertyville, and volunteered in the library at Copeland Manor School in Libertyville where one of the children's books was dedicated to the Tomase family dog. She was retired from District 128 where she was a substitute teacher and ESL Aide.
She is survived by three devoted daughters, Rosemary (Keith) Kremkau of Lake Villa, Laura Tomase of Winnetka, and Julie (John) Thuline of Long Lake, her dedicated twin sister, Ellen (Paul) Brunner of Libertyville, a caring brother, Steve Juzwik (Kengo Kaji) of Chicago, adoring grandchildren; Brandon, Hailey, and Joseph, dear sister-in law, Mary (Michael) Jutovsky of Hawthorn Woods, loving nieces and nephews: Paul (Ashley) Brunner, Patrick Brunner, Alyssa and Danny Jutovsky, Chiyori and Miyuri Kaji-Juzwik; a great-nephew, Liam Brunner; and three "fur" grandchildren; Meatball, Henri, and Humphrey.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Tomase, and her treasured parents, Steven and Rosemary Juzwik. Also excitedly waiting for her in the light were the family's furry canine companions over the years - Ginger, Millie, Bonnie, and Buttons.
In lieu of flowers, donations are deeply appreciated and can be sent in honor of Kathy to Save-A-Pet (saveapetil.org
): 31664 N. Fairfield Road, Grayslake, Illinois 60030 Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Libertyville. Services will take place next year due to the global pandemic.
"Do not mourn me dead; think I am gone and wait for thee, for we shall meet again." - The Last Letter of Major Sullivan Ballou.