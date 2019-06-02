Katherine White Radler, 50, of Winnetka, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.Katherine was born December 9, 1968 in Chicago, Illinois to Eugene Francis White and Patricia Frances White. She grew up in St. John Fisher parish and attended Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Beverly, Illinois. For college, Katherine attended Northwestern University where she met her future husband, James Robert Radler. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and received a BA in English. In 1996, Katherine and James were married and shortly after moved to Winnetka, Illinois. Katherine's main passions were her children, family and friends. She was an active advocate and volunteered with The Alumnae of Northwestern University Alumnae Club and in the bookstore at Regina Dominican High School. In 2015 Katherine received the Saint Martin De Porres Award for her outstanding service to Regina Dominican High School. Katherine loved to read, a passion that she passed down to her children and shared as she worked at the Northfield/Winnetka Library. Katherine is survived by her loving husband, James, daughter Claire, son Peter, and daughter Charlotte. She is also survived by her mother Patricia, father Eugene, brother Eugene White Jr., sister Peg, sister-in-law Jennifer, and nieces Tara, Lucy, Maeve, MaryTherese, and Edie. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077.Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, June 4, at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Parish, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in memory of Katherine Radler to The Alumnae of Northwestern University, P.O. Box 2789, Glenview, IL 60025-6789.Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary