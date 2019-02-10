|
Kathleen A. Carey, nee Barry, 71 years. Loving mother of Kate (Ralph) Mutschler, Eileen (Paul) Swieboda, Bridget Carey, and Tommy Carey (Kelli Pero). Cherished grandmother of Ally, Evie, Andrew, Paige, Carson, and David. Dear sister of Diana Barry, and the late Mike Barry and Maureen Begeske. Fond aunt and cousin to many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for a 9:30 A.M. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019