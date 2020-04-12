|
|
Born in Chicago, July 19th, 1959, resident of Morton Grove, left us too soon April 5th, 2020. Loving wife of George Strack for 18 years; cherished mother to Kevin, Kyle (Katie), Ryan Bigoness, Trent Thomas (Anna); stepmother to George Ironstrack (Tamise) and Matthew Strack (Virginia); grandmother, aka "Yaya" to Delia, James, Henry, Isabella, Mirin, Kai, Jordi, Billie, Vito, Olivia, and Keith; devoted daughter of the late Kevin Fay of County Cavan Ireland, and Mary Fay, County Kerry, Ireland; fond Sibling to Regis (Cathy), Bernie (Mary Ann), Kenny (Arlen), Dympna (Rob), Frank (Taryn), Sharon (John) and Rebecca (Larry). Kathy received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois (Chicago) and two master's degrees from Northeastern University, she loved to learn. Favorite Aunt to Declan, Kevin, Brendan , Quinn, Brian , Evan, Stephanie, Lisa, John, Joe, & Molly Fay, Emily O'Hara (William) Aidan (Neisha) & Nolan Hart, Riley McInerney, Sean & Lauren Decker. Kathy's many passions included a deep love for her family, clever "one-liner's" and hilarious jokes. She was an educator and lover of Jeopardy. She was a collector of amazing art, she loved sing-a longs and travel. She was an incredible gardener who cultivated far more than flowers. She planted seeds for students to learn, cultivated entrepreneurial spirits and made sure the sun was shining in all the right places. Inch by inch, row by row, she made sure her gardens would grow. In lieu of flowers, sing a song, take a trip, plant a garden of foliage or friendship. Private family service held at Cooney Funeral Home, Park Ridge. Memorial service to be held at a later date. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020