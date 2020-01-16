|
|
Kathleen A. "Kitchy" Gallegos (nee Kloman), age 73, beloved wife of William Gallegos; proud mother of Gloria (Brian) Wiltjer, and Brian (Joanna) Gallegos; devoted grandmother of Nicole (Casey) Sawilchik, Melanie Wiltjer, Jenna Wiltjer and William Gallegos; dear sister of Vicky (Tim) Borst. Kitchy grew up in the Roseland neighborhood in Chicago. Later she moved to Chicago Ridge, Thornton and Frankfort. Kitchy loved to cook, sew, garden, shop and spend time with her grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Stephen Deacon and Marty Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020