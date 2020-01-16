Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Orland Park to St. Stephen Deacon and Marty Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Gallegos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Gallegos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Gallegos Obituary
Kathleen A. "Kitchy" Gallegos (nee Kloman), age 73, beloved wife of William Gallegos; proud mother of Gloria (Brian) Wiltjer, and Brian (Joanna) Gallegos; devoted grandmother of Nicole (Casey) Sawilchik, Melanie Wiltjer, Jenna Wiltjer and William Gallegos; dear sister of Vicky (Tim) Borst. Kitchy grew up in the Roseland neighborhood in Chicago. Later she moved to Chicago Ridge, Thornton and Frankfort. Kitchy loved to cook, sew, garden, shop and spend time with her grandchildren. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Stephen Deacon and Marty Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now