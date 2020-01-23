Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Kathleen A. MacKinnon Obituary
Kathleen A. "Kathy" MacKinnon (nee Stuart), Age 70, passed peacefully on January 20, 2020. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, James I. MacKinnon, and her three devoted sons, James (Megan), Joseph (Michelle), and John Sr. (Nora) MacKinnon. Proud "RaRa" to her 8 grandchildren, Abby, Connor, Jillian, Elle, John Jr., Gwendolyn, Brayden, and Erin Kathleen MacKinnon. Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Dorothy (nee King) and George Stuart. Dear sister of Andy and the late Nancy Stuart. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Kathy thoroughly enjoyed her 28-year career with Chicago Public Schools. Visitation Saturday January 25th, 11:00am-2:00pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Service of Remembrance at 2:00pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to University of Chicago Gift Administration, Attn: Celiac Disease Center, 5235 S. Harper Court, Suite 451, Chicago, IL 60615 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
