Kathleen "Kay" McKeown, age 82, of the Montclair neighborhood of Oakland CA, passed away April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her companion of 18 years, Jackie Sanden, her parents Arthur and Kathryn (nee McDonnell) of Ireland, and her brother Arthur. Dear Sister-in-law to Bernadette McKeown (nee Hayes); Beloved Aunt to Kitty White, Molly (Mike) Leone, Marijo (Bob) Dubin, Cara (Joe) Welsh and cherished great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Chicago IL, a diehard Cubs fan, Kay graduated from Rosary College and then went on to receive a Master's Degree in social work from the University of Chicago. After college, Kay moved to the Bay Area of California where she worked and retired from the Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services in 2000. Kay will be eternally missed as a kind, generous person with a wonderful sense of humor. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 11:00am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Leo Catholic Church, 176 Ridgeway Ave, Oakland, CA 94611. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 12 to May 16, 2019