Kathleen A. "Kay" McNamara (nee O'Shea) Aug. 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 31 years of the late John P. McNamara (Ret. Capt. C.P.D). Loving mother of John (Maggie) McNamara, Kathy (Jamie) Hibner, Brian (Kara) McNamara, Tricia (Chris) Walsh, and Megan (John) Kenney. Adored grandmother of Jack, Quinn and Faith McNamara; Jimmy, Daniel, Molly and Maura Hibner; Conor, Kate and Nolan McNamara; Ellie, Liam, and Abby Walsh; Colin, Aiden and Finnigan Kenney. Dear sister of Mary (Bernie) Stiemann, Dan (the late Colleen) O'Shea, the late Joan (the late Gene) Baldwin, and her late twin brother Jeremiah (Eileen) O'Shea. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Xavier School of Nursing (1959). Retired Nurse for L.C.M. Hospital. Despite the many challenges to her health Kay lived life to the fullest, caring for and loving all those she touched. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. August 29, 2019 from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. John Fisher Church 10234 S. Washtenaw, Chicago for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday August 28th from 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 North Ridge Rd. Chicago, IL. 60660-1017. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019