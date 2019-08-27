Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw,
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw,
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. McNamara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. McNamara Obituary
Kathleen A. "Kay" McNamara (nee O'Shea) Aug. 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 31 years of the late John P. McNamara (Ret. Capt. C.P.D). Loving mother of John (Maggie) McNamara, Kathy (Jamie) Hibner, Brian (Kara) McNamara, Tricia (Chris) Walsh, and Megan (John) Kenney. Adored grandmother of Jack, Quinn and Faith McNamara; Jimmy, Daniel, Molly and Maura Hibner; Conor, Kate and Nolan McNamara; Ellie, Liam, and Abby Walsh; Colin, Aiden and Finnigan Kenney. Dear sister of Mary (Bernie) Stiemann, Dan (the late Colleen) O'Shea, the late Joan (the late Gene) Baldwin, and her late twin brother Jeremiah (Eileen) O'Shea. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Xavier School of Nursing (1959). Retired Nurse for L.C.M. Hospital. Despite the many challenges to her health Kay lived life to the fullest, caring for and loving all those she touched. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. August 29, 2019 from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. John Fisher Church 10234 S. Washtenaw, Chicago for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday August 28th from 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 North Ridge Rd. Chicago, IL. 60660-1017. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now