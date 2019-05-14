|
Kathleen A. Puccetti nee McDonald, age 84, of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late Ralph P.; loving mother of Mary Stroth, Timothy, Gregory, Anne (Paul) Politi, Vincent (Rebecca), Grace (Peter) Finn and Anthony Puccetti; cherished Nana of Eileen (Nicholas) Cornell, Madeleine, Bridget (Hayata) Nakamura and Daniel Stroth, Garrett and Sean Puccetti, Robert Politi, Olivia, Evelyn, Matthew, Katherine, William and Julia Puccetti, and Lily, Liam and Luke Finn; great-grandmother of Benjamin and Nicholas Nakamura; dear sister of Sue (the late Dan) Vondran and the late Denis (Anita) McDonald; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Kathleen received both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Loyola University in Chicago where she also worked for many years. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers Thursday 10:15 a.m. to St. Edmund Parish, 188 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Edmund Parish are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019