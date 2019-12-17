Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
KATHLEEN AGNES SHEEHAN

KATHLEEN AGNES SHEEHAN Obituary
Kathleen Agnes Sheehan, 70, of Western Springs. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Agnes Pohnal. Beloved wife of William. Devoted sister-in-law of Susan Sheehan (Alexander Knott) and Sandra Sheehan (late Sidney Landskroner). Dear aunt of many. Dear cousin of Becky Roberts and many other cousins. Visitation 9am to 12 Noon Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
